Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 960 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 960 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $15,907.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 910,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,082,825.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 649 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $14,511.64.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $19.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $707.56 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after acquiring an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,192,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

