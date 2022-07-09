Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 7.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.69. 220,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 313,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUBT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

