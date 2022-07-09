Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.05–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$97.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.56 million.

QMCO opened at $1.51 on Friday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

In related news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Quantum by 792.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 183,609 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

