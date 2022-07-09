Qubitica Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a total market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

