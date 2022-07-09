Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0190 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $9.50 million and $29,189.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00575045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

