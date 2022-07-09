RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Head-To-Head Survey

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) and Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Oncorus shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of RAPT Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Oncorus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RAPT Therapeutics and Oncorus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAPT Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Oncorus 0 0 3 0 3.00

RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.62%. Oncorus has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 487.12%. Given Oncorus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oncorus is more favorable than RAPT Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

RAPT Therapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncorus has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Oncorus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAPT Therapeutics $3.81 million 160.00 -$69.20 million ($2.56) -8.03 Oncorus N/A N/A -$64.76 million ($2.71) -0.49

Oncorus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RAPT Therapeutics. RAPT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncorus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RAPT Therapeutics and Oncorus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAPT Therapeutics -2,263.55% -37.82% -35.06% Oncorus N/A -50.39% -35.09%

Summary

RAPT Therapeutics beats Oncorus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues. The company's lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule CCR4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer. It also focuses on the development of hematopoietic progenitor kinase 1 inhibitor. The company was formerly known as FLX Bio, Inc. and changed its name to RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2019. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Oncorus (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers. It is also developing ONCR-GBM, a preclinical stage oHSV program for treating brain cancer through intratumoral injection; and synthetic viral immunotherapies based on Coxsackievirus A21 and Seneca Valley Virus. The company has a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ONCR-177 combined with Merck's cancer immunotherapy KEYTRUDA in its Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with solid tumors. Oncorus, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

