Raymond James Boosts Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$12.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

TSE:BNE opened at C$8.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$295.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.97. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.70.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$91.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.7700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

