Raymond James Downgrades Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) to Market Perform

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

LOB has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.99 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.10.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $39,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

