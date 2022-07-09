Raymond James Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$17.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.11.

Shares of PEY opened at C$11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$5.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.13.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$131,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 270,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,538,742.30. Also, Director Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$26,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,444,064.84. In the last three months, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $465,907 and sold 159,333 shares valued at $2,490,746.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

