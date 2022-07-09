Raymond James Increases Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$7.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.87.

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

In other news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,313.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares in the company, valued at C$578,069.76.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

