Reach (LON:RCH) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shares rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.30). Approximately 461,567 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,386,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.60 ($1.28).

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reach from GBX 185 ($2.24) to GBX 135 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of £339.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,760.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In related news, insider Jim Mullen acquired 80,527 shares of Reach stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £99,048.21 ($119,942.13).

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

