ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 41.6% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 66.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $4,905.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.49 or 0.99935222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00215434 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00220607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00106000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

