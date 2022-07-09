Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.69

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.69 and traded as low as $2.04. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 52,822 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.