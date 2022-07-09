Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GXO Logistics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GXO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.12.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.95. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,659,000 after acquiring an additional 169,891 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.