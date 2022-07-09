Reviewing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enovis and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovis 0 2 1 0 2.33 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovis presently has a consensus target price of $67.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Enovis’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enovis is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovis and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovis $3.85 billion 0.78 $71.66 million $1.32 42.08 Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 7.96 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -10.00

Enovis has higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Scientific. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enovis and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovis 1.77% 6.35% 3.57% Milestone Scientific -76.86% -47.99% -38.73%

Volatility and Risk

Enovis has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Enovis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enovis beats Milestone Scientific on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovis (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

