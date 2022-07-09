Revolution Populi Price Tops $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and approximately $21,033.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,482.68 or 1.00002720 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars.

