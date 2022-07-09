Rigel Finance Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $2,853.61 and $7.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00121363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00781986 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.