RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $15.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RLJ. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

