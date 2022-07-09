Robert W. Baird Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $54.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in eBay by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in eBay by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in eBay by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in eBay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

