Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $641.70

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.70 ($7.77) and traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.30). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 526 ($6.37), with a volume of 59,875 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £408.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,209.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 520 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 639.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.