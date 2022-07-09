Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 100,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 70,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$186.10 million and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.33 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

