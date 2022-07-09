Robonomics.network (XRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $390,159.00

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Robonomics.network coin can now be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00017834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $390,159.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,486.00 or 1.00002699 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,054,402 coins and its circulating supply is 917,011 coins. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

Robonomics.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robonomics.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robonomics.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robonomics.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

