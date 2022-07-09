Robust Token Reaches Market Cap of $159,229.15 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $159,229.15 and approximately $2,854.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.66 or 0.00030715 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Robust Token has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00129207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.71 or 0.00575045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

