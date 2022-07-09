Robust Token Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Robust Token has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.05 or 0.00028021 BTC on exchanges. Robust Token has a total market capitalization of $144,653.83 and $909.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00123056 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00429212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

