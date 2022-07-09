Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 454 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 63,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

