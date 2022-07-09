Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys 49,447 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 566,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.