Rodgers & Associates LTD Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

