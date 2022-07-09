Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $15.80 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 2.4% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.37% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $15,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

