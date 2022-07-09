Rodgers & Associates LTD Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,354.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 160,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after buying an additional 149,777 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 334.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 28,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $95,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

CL stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.05. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.