Rodgers & Associates LTD Sells 1,202 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 249.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.48. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

