Rodgers & Associates LTD Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

