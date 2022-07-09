Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $369.51 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $415.14 and a 200 day moving average of $442.94.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

