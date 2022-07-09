Rose Hill Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROSEU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

