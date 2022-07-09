Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

