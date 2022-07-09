Royal Bank of Canada Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $105.52 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,246,646,000 after buying an additional 1,046,224 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after buying an additional 528,077 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,381,518,000 after buying an additional 502,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

