Royal Bank of Canada Trims Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.01.
Shares of AR opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a P/E ratio of 47.00. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
