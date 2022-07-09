Royal Bank of Canada Trims Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Target Price to C$1.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$1.32 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.01.

Shares of AR opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a P/E ratio of 47.00. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold will post 0.2924445 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

