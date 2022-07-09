Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.92

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.92 ($1.45) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.49). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.46), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.93. The firm has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37.
About Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)
