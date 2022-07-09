Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading Up 2.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.
About Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF)
