Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Trading Up 2.7%

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Rating) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.48.

About Rubis

Rubis, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities and distribution of petroleum products in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates in two divisions, Retail & Marketing and Support & Services, It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for petroleum products, chemical products, biofuels, fertilizers, molasses, edible oils, and agri-food products; and trades in and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, commercial fuel oil, aviation and marine fuel, and lubricants, as well as butane and propane.

