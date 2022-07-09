Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.39.

Shares of TSE RUS opened at C$25.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$24.41 and a 52-week high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

