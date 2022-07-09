Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,243,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.08 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $55.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

