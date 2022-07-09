Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $556,407.15 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IOT stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $14.55. 2,651,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,424. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.