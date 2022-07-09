Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 140 ($1.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.88) to GBX 140 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.18) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 175.46 ($2.12).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.33) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 102.84 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

