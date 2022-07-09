Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Price Target Lowered to €518.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €650.00 ($677.08) to €518.00 ($539.58) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUVPF opened at $341.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.41. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $305.00 and a 1 year high of $736.22.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

