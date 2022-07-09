Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Price Target Cut to 180.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from 190.00 to 180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 375.00 to 345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
Shares of SBSNY stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $53.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.
About Schibsted ASA (Get Rating)
Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schibsted ASA (SBSNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.