Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.4% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,202 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,540,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,112,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 740,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after acquiring an additional 394,765 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $15,808,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31.

