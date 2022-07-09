Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Cut by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $41,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $47.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

