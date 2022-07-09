Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 551,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 236,046 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $45.61 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

