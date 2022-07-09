Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,668 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

NYSE CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.29 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.73.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

