Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $150.86 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

