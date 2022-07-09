Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $219.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.